ERIN HILLS — World-class golfers, thousands of spectators and 652 acres of a beautifully maintained course — Wisconsin is in the national spotlight this week as the best women's golfers teed off Thursday for Day One of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“The U.S. Women’s Open is just such an honor, to bring all these girls from around the world to Erin and to see this beautiful landscape, a golf course, so it’s a huge deal,” said Sophia Mazurek, a volunteer chair.

While golf enthusiasts are enjoying the view, behind the scenes, volunteers are making sure players get to and from their locations, drinks are stocked, and bathrooms are clean — about 2,000 volunteers working hard to make sure things run smoothly.

“You think it would be simple, but there’s a lot more to it than you think,” said Doug Fry, chairman of Encore Distribution Committee.

Doug is volunteering by making sure people with physical disabilities can access the golf course. He’s also in charge of making sure the players are stocked up with food.

“Encore Distribution [is] getting water, Powerade, snacks, and ice to the tees for the players. They have to be stocked all the time,” said Doug.

While it sounds like an easy task, it can be challenging running back and forth with thousands of spectators to watch out for.

“Just planning routes so your people can get through there and not disrupt the play, training, and everybody. You think it would be simple, but there’s a lot more to it than you think,” said Doug.

Watch: Volunteers help make U.S. Women’s Open run smoothly for players, fans

Volunteer efforts make the U.S. Women's Open a seamless experience for players and spectators

The volunteers are from surrounding counties like Waukesha, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan, but some are even coming from out of state — and out of the country.

“We have a couple of international people coming from Canada, which is amazing for them to make the trek here. Everybody loves golf and just wants to be a part of it,” said Sophia.

Sophia said the planning process started back in 2023, and with a massive footprint of rolling greens, volunteers are stationed in every corner. There are even volunteers to help out the national TV crew.

“ShotLink is a big one. They follow all the shots, pinpoint them on the golf course for us, for the TV producers,” said Sophia.

And while it will be hard work for those dedicating their time to the USGA, there will also be some time to take in the sights of the game — and enjoy Wisconsin being shown in the national spotlight.

“Whether people come to Wisconsin or not, it shows us. Who doesn’t want to be out here and appreciate how great Wisconsin is?” said Doug.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error