University of Wisconsin Rock-County head basketball coach Jamal Mosley is accused of punching official Pat Henderson after Rock County's 80-76 loss at UW-Waukesha on Wednesday, Jan. 3rd.

Mosley has been put on paid administrative leave by the University and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and battery.

UW-Rock County released the following statement:

"Mr. Jamal Mosley, University of Wisconsin-Rock County men’s basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave by UW Colleges following charges of disorderly conduct and battery arising from an incident after the January 3 men’s basketball game versus the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha. An internal investigation by UW Colleges is underway.



Our campus communities are distressed by this unfortunate event and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in Waukesha. We must also focus on providing resources for our students and on completing the basketball season for the UW-Rock County Rattlers men’s team.”

Henderson could not comment due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, but has been officiating basketball games for 33 years and was forced to miss a scheduled high school game on Friday due to doctor's orders after receiving a cut near his eye.

Mosely was hired as Rock County's coach in 2016. Previously, he was the coach of the men's and women's basketball teams at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Mosely is a former Division 1 basketball player at the University of Texas at San Antonio.