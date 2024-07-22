UW-Madison Athletics will start selling alcohol at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON — The 2024 football season will be different for Wisconsin sports fans. For the first time, alcohol will now available for purchase at Camp Randall Stadium and UW Field House.

Starting Friday, August 30, at the home opening football game, fans can buy beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcohol in general seating areas.

This change makes Wisconsin the sixteenth school in the Big Ten to sell alcohol in general seating areas of football games.

“The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country, and we’re glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin.

Fans are limited to purchasing two drinks at a time per person, and anyone who appears to be under 40 years old must present ID, which will be put through an electric scanner.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department will increase police presence at games, and fans can report any problems through a text line.

“I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety," said Mnookin.

Alcohol has already been available for purchase at hockey and basketball games at the Khol Center and LaBahn Arena. Alcohol regulations are the same at all four UW-Madison sports venues selling alcohol.

“We were pleased with how well alcohol sales went during the basketball and hockey seasons at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena last season, and we expect much of the same at Camp Randall this fall,” said Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh.

Part of the revenue from alcohol sales will support campus efforts promoting student wellness and responsible alcohol consumption.

These efforts could include alcohol-free programming on campus and support for students facing problems from high-risk behaviors.

