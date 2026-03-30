MESA, Ariz. — A new season is underway for the Milwaukee Brewers after a franchise-best 97 wins in 2025, but as manager Pat Murphy begins his third year at the helm, his focus starts long before first pitch.

TMJ4's Ashley Washburn visited Murphy at his home in Mesa, Arizona, during spring training to catch up with the Brewers skipper ahead of the 2026 season.

We all know Pat Murphy the manager, but everything about him starts with being a dad.



A typical night at home in Arizona, wiffle ball in the backyard, and the lessons that carry into the Brewers clubhouse.



From Opening Day: pic.twitter.com/gS4fm1TorW — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 27, 2026

In an uncut interview, Murphy discusses how being a father has shaped his coaching style, the Brewers' success over the last two seasons, and how Milwaukee continues to stay competitive despite being MLB’s smallest market.

WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy discusses fatherhood, baseball, and success ahead of third season

Uncut interview: Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy discusses fatherhood, baseball, and success ahead of third season

"You know, I've learned from the people of Wisconsin. You know what I mean? The way they're passionate about their teams, so I've kind of adopted that as home. Arizona's a place to come and rest, and you know, connect with people, but Wisconsin's like a home, and I feel an awesome sense of responsibility to the state, to the city of Milwaukee, and to the Brewers organization to represent the best I can, and you know, leave the Jersey in a better place when the time comes," Murphy said.

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