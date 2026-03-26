MESA, Ariz. — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, understandably, has a busy schedule in Arizona during spring training, but he says his most important role comes after the games are over.

Murphy spends his evenings playing baseball with his kids in their backyard at Bob Welch Field, which is named after his late friend and former Cy Young winner. He said he makes it a priority to spend meaningful time with them in the evenings, despite the grueling baseball schedule.

"I always say that kids spell love T.I.M.E., so I'm adamant about spending time every day," Murphy said.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Murphy spends his evenings playing baseball with his kids in their backyard at Bob Welch Field, which is named after his late friend and former Cy Young winner.

"Spring training is the time that is the most difficult because it's early mornings until the evening, and then these are the three or four hours I get with them during the day. So yeah, it's really special to me. I wouldn't miss it for anything," Murphy added.

Watch: Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy explains how fatherhood shapes his coaching style

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy explains how fatherhood shapes his coaching style

When he and his kids are playing wiffle ball in the backyard or are in the batting cages, Murphy said he focuses on being a dad rather than a hitting instructor.

"No, I'm strictly a dad. I mean, when I'm hitting with my kids, I try not to be that hitting instructor and try to let them just enjoy it. Maybe there's a comment or two — I can't help it — but nah, I just enjoy the time with them," Murphy smiled.

The lessons Murphy teaches at home are the same ones shaping how he leads the Brewers. He said raising his son Kai helped him understand how to treat his players.

"Yeah, it taught me a lot. I tell the story all the time, I was lucky enough to raise my son kind of me and him — my daughter was in college — and it taught me so much. I started to realize that somebody loves their kid the same way I love Kai, and I'd better start treating those players like that. It just helped me with this whole love and discipline thing, and so many people helped me form that. Having children has helped me understand the love of parents and what they need, and yeah, it's molded how I coach," Murphy said.

Milwaukee Brewers Pat Murphy said raising his son Kai (pictured on the right) helped him understand how to treat his players.

That coaching style has propelled Major League Baseball's smallest market. The Brewers are coming off a 97-win season, a third straight division crown, and a trip to the NLCS. Murphy has shared these milestones with his two youngest sons by his side.

When it comes to his legacy, Murphy said he just wants to pass down his philosophies to his children.

"You know, it's funny, I struggle talking about legacy because who are we? I'm no better than the next guy. I like to just know that I'd like to you know adopt philosophies that spill over to my sons and my daughter. I'd like to live a life that they can look at and say, yeah, you know what? I got that from my dad," Murphy said.

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