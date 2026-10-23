Ultimate Wisconsin sports weekend: Fan going to Brewers, Bucks, Badgers & Packers games

Brewers World Series fever is turning into full-blown Wisconsin sports fever across Milwaukee.

In the Blue Mountain neighborhood, I met a fan who is turning this weekend into the ultimate Wisconsin sports experience. He's going to the Bucks, the Brewers, the Badgers and the Packers — all in a single weekend.

For him, the price tag doesn't matter. He described it as a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience that he simply had to do.

"The Brewers in the World Series, and, you know, it hasn't happened in my lifetime, and, uh, you know, I've been a Brewer fan since I was a kid," he said.

The celebration isn't limited to the stadiums. One group of fans picked an unusual spot to grill out — a ravine tucked between two houses where nobody lives. They asked a police officer, who told them it was fine.

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