Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro selected in NBA Draft

Senior guard Tyler Kolek and senior forward Oso Ighodaro of the Marquette University men's basketball program were selected 34th and 40th, respectively, in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday afternoon.

The Kolek selection was made as a proposed trade with the New York Knicks, who now own the rights to the pick. Ighodaro's pick was made as part of a proposed trade with the Phoenix Suns, as he returns to his home state.

Kolek and Ighodaro join former Marquette players Jimmy Butler (Miami), Jamal Cain (Miami), Jae Crowder (Milwaukee), and Wesley Matthews (Atlanta) currently active in the NBA ranks. Doc Rivers, head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, is also a Marquette alum.

