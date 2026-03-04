PHOENIX, Ariz. — Tuesday's game at American Family Fields of Phoenix was no ordinary Cactus League matchup. Instead of another MLB team visiting the Brewers' spring training home, Great Britain came to town ahead of the World Baseball Classic — and two Milwaukee prospects were in the visiting dugout.

Jack Seppings and Myles Langhorne, both holding dual citizenship, swapped their Brewers uniforms for Great Britain's ahead of the WBC. The connection runs deeper than paperwork — both players' fathers were born in England.

Langhorne said he had long hoped for this opportunity.

"I always wanted to have the opportunity to play for Great Britain and represent my lineage," Langhorne said.

With the WBC starting this weekend, The #Brewers are hosting Great Britain today for an exhibition game in Phoenix.



Adam Jones is an artist and will be with Great Britain this tournament capturing their journey through art. 🎨⚾️ pic.twitter.com/BJJjtLcPiE — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 3, 2026

Seppings described the moment as coming full circle. He faced the Brewers in 2023 before signing with Milwaukee a year later — and now he was back at the same ballpark, this time in a different uniform.

Watch: Two Brewers prospects swap Milwaukee uniforms for Great Britain in World Baseball Classic exhibition

Two Brewers prospects swap Milwaukee uniforms for Great Britain in World Baseball Classic exhibition

"We were here three years ago, and yeah, just completely full circle to be here in training camp," Seppings said. "Yeah, it's kind of one of those moments. It's just like you think about it more and more. It's like, wow, it's pretty cool."

Seppings earned the win in the exhibition, pitching 1.2 innings with one strikeout and one earned run in a 7-3 Great Britain victory over Milwaukee. Langhorne is set to pitch Wednesday against the Padres.

The two spent last season together with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Milwaukee's High-A affiliate, where they even played alongside Brewers players rehabbing from injuries. Langhorne said the Timber Rattlers' proximity to Milwaukee made every home game feel like an advantage.

"It's only what an hour and change from Milwaukee, so it really feels like you've got home-field advantage every single time you go out there," Langhorne said.

Spring training has given both players a close-up look at life in a major league bullpen — something Langhorne said has been eye-opening.

"It's an unbelievable experience for us, I think, especially as younger players, where that's what we're striving to accomplish," Langhorne said. "It just gives us an insight into what we need to be doing to get there."

As for competing against some of their own Brewers teammates on the international stage, Langhorne made clear Great Britain isn't coming to make up the numbers.

"I mean absolutely! Just looking forward to getting out there and competing and showing that Great Britain is not just a walkover for a lot of teams, which some people think we are, and that couldn't be farther from the truth," Langhorne said.

Seppings echoed that competitive spirit.

"Yeah, we're going to go out there and compete with everything we got, and yeah, looking forward to doing our best to represent Great Britain and represent the Brewers the best we can," Seppings said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error