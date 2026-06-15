MEQUON — More than 20 years after sharing the court at Marquette University, Travis Diener and Dwyane Wade are back on the floor together — this time pouring into the next generation of girls basketball players.

Wade made a surprise visit to Diener's elite basketball camp at The Facility in Mequon, driving up from Chicago to spend the day with young athletes in an experience the campers were not expecting.

Karley Marotta

"For him to drive up to spend a day with the camp means a lot. For me personally, I mean it's an experience for the girls too that was unexpected. It's a cool moment for everybody. And because of what he means to the game of basketball and how he represents himself," Diener said.

The bond between the two former Golden Eagles — forged during a run to the Final Four — has never faded.

"I think that group, our group from over 20 years ago, it stayed relatively close, but winning breeds that. And there's a reason we won. That is because of our togetherness," Diener said.

Wade echoed that sentiment.

"Two kids with a dream and we knew that we needed each other to accomplish that dream. That connectivity is always there," Wade said.

Watch: Travis Diener and Dwyane Wade reunite to inspire next generation of girls basketball players

Travis Diener and Dwyane Wade reunite to inspire next generation of girls basketball players

For Wade, showing up for the next generation is something he feels obligated to do.

"I wouldn't be in a position that I am in today without so many people on the way that had just helped, you know, nurture all the things that they saw inside of me. And, you know, when you see people like Trav and like Joe [Chapman], like other guys that's on our team that is doing stuff back, you know, with the kids, like, that's -- you want to be a part of that," Wade said.

Both men are now fathers of daughters, and that has deepened their connection to the women's game. Wade recently became an investor in the Chicago Sky.

"It's holistic for me. It's the whole entire game. And so that's why I was able to become an investor in Chicago Sky just to be able to be a part of the support system. My daughter is very young. She is starting the sport. I have never coached a girl before. I am in here taking notes too," Wade said.

Diener said coaching and mentoring young female athletes has been personally rewarding.

"I get a lot of joy out of being around my daughters, their friends, other athletes, and girls... It's been a really positive thing for me personally. It keeps me young, and it keeps me, I think, a little calmer," Diener said.

The central message both men want young players to take away is one of selflessness — a lesson Diener said he learned firsthand from Wade during their college years.

"And that's what I learned mostly from being around him the first couple years of my college career, because he could have had a much bigger ego than he did. He played; he always played the game the right way. He handled himself the right way. So when your best player is like that, it just filters right down to everybody else," Diener said.

"I think it's our duty as well to give those things back. You don't go through it just for yourself," Wade said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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