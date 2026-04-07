Transfer quarterback Colton Joseph brings explosive plays to a Wisconsin Badgers offense needing a spark

MADISON, Wis. — Spring football is back underway in Madison, and the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph to revitalize an offense that struggled last fall.

After nearly two weeks off, the team held its fifth of 15 spring practices this morning. For the first time this spring, the new quarterback spoke about his role.

The Badgers have lost their starting quarterback to injury in each of the last three seasons since head coach Luke Fickell took over. Fickell enters his fourth year with a 17-21 overall record and a 10-17 mark in Big Ten play.

📍Practice #5



The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action for spring ball after nearly two weeks off. New QB Colton Joseph will be speaking for the first time after practice. pic.twitter.com/QArueYSBAw — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 7, 2026

Despite the injury risks associated with building around a mobile quarterback, Fickell is not backing off his plan by handing the keys to Joseph.

"Our coaches really emphasize scrambling. When the first play is not there, there’s always a second play that’s within the play, and I think I add an element that helped make explosive plays," Joseph said.

Explosive plays were something the Badgers desperately lacked last fall during a 4-8 season. The team finished second-to-last in the FBS in both scoring offense, averaging 12.8 points per game, and total offense, with 253.1 yards per game.

Joseph brings a history of winning, having guided Old Dominion to just its second winning season in program history.

"When it really comes down to it, and I always use the (analogy), if you are going to build your quarterback in these video games that you all play, where are you going to put the energy? The power? Some people would say in their arm, in their speed, in their intelligence, and I say I would put it first in guys who can win. Guys that find ways to make everyone around them better as leaders and can find a way to win," Fickell said.

Joseph's production backs up his coach's praise. Through 19 career starts, he has 4,251 passing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt, and 32 touchdowns through the air. He also has 1,654 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores.

Luke Fickell on how the #Badgers have been locking down in-state recruits this offseason:



"There's a confidence level in the things that we're doing, and sometimes it's hard to see because it always comes down to wins... but (the recruits) do see something that's growing." pic.twitter.com/fMXKP0a9QY — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 7, 2026

In 2025, Joseph threw for 2,624 yards and 21 scores while rushing for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. He posted 302.6 total yards per game, ranking eighth in the nation.

While he is still learning the playbook, Joseph sees flashes of what the Badgers could be this fall.

"You can really see how everything’s kind of coming together and how when things are right and when we can make plays, that we’re making big plays," Joseph said.

Joseph has two years of eligibility remaining. He will more than likely be backed up by either Louisville transfer Duece Adams or redshirt freshman Carter Smith.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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