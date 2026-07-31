Tony Romo on leave from CBS Sports 'until further notice' after Milwaukee arrest

MILWAUKEE — Tony Romo is on leave “until further notice” from his role at CBS Sports following his arrest last Thursday in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating while under the influence, according to a statement from CBS.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington native faces four traffic citations following his operating while intoxicated arrest July 23 in downtown Milwaukee.

Romo was pulled over on the Marquette Interchange for unsafe passing on the right. Body camera video released Tuesday night shows the encounter with a deputy on the side of the road. Romo denied drinking and asked several times to speak with his lawyer.

Tony Romo arrives for field sobriety test

Milwaukee County records show a deputy spotted an open bottle of alcohol on the passenger side of Romo’s SUV after he was arrested. That led to one of the four citations the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback received.

Romo was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail sally port, where a deputy wrote that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Body camera footage shows Romo refusing a preliminary breathalyzer test. A warrant was then filed for a blood draw. Court documents do not list a blood alcohol content from that test.

Romo faces about $1,600 in fines and could lose his license for a year. A court hearing is scheduled for September, though Romo is not required to attend.

Romo’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

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