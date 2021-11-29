Watch
Toe injury can't stop Rodgers as Packers defeat Rams 36-28

Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 20:37:01-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers withstood pain from a toe injury, threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams outscored Green Bay 11-0 in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles' comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left. Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards as the Packers bounced back from a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.

The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon. The Rams have lost three straight games.

