TMJ4's Ashley Washburn rides along with IndyCar at Milwaukee Mile

MILWAUKEE — IndyCar has come and gone at Road America, but now all eyes are on the Milwaukee Mile with IndyCar returning for the first time since 2015 this upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The track wrapped up open testing Wednesday, but before the professionals took the track, TMJ4's Ashley Washburn rode in a two-seater with former IndyCar driver Davey Hamilton.

The two reached top speeds of 160 miles per hour on the straightaways. On each corner, the IndyCar cruised at 135 miles per hour.

According to Hamilton, drivers sustain around four Gs (G-force levels) in every corner at the Milwaukee Mile.

“Being back here at Milwaukee, it's a very unique track," Hamilton explained. "It's a flat one mile. We don't race those very often.”

Hamilton competed in the IndyCar Series/Indy Racing League from 1996-2011, which included a handful of races at the Milwaukee Mile.

Most of the drivers currently racing in the IndyCar series have never raced in Milwaukee, which is why there wasn’t a single team that missed out on open testing this week.

“These current drivers, a lot of them haven't been here before because they haven't raced (here) for quite a while," Hamilton explained. "They want their name on that trophy along with all the greats and all the people who have won here before.”

Given the timing of this year’s race over Labor Day weekend, the Milwaukee Mile will be one of the most important tracks this season.

“Not only do we have two races Labor Day weekend, but they count for double points," Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Shari Black said. "Those double points are going to mean a lot to the drivers.”

According to Black, it’s been a multi-year process bringing IndyCar back to Milwaukee.

In December 2022, the State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved $3 million for repairs and improvements to the Milwaukee Mile

"We really worked collaboratively (with the Governor's Office) to make the improvements that were needed safety wise throughout the track," Black explained.

The weekend's first IndyCar race at the Milwaukee Mile begins Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

Sunday's race on Sept. 1 starts at 2:30 p.m.



