TMJ4 Sports Director Karley Marotta named Packers preseason sideline reporter, 'Packers Live' host

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is proud to announce that Sports Director Karley Marotta will serve as the sideline reporter for the Green Bay Packers’ preseason broadcasts and host the weekly Packers television program, Packers Live, airing every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. during the NFL regular season on TMJ4.

Packers Live takes fans inside the team with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and expert analysis, all anchored by Marotta’s extensive sports journalism experience and deep Wisconsin roots.

Marotta joined the TMJ4 Sports Team as Sports Director in January 2026 after spending five years in Madison at WKOW, where she served as Sports Director for three years and extensively covered Wisconsin athletics, including Badgers hockey and volleyball national championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. She previously worked at WXOW in La Crosse and has also served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the WIAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments.

A Mequon native, Marotta began her career at TMJ4 as an intern—a full-circle moment as she takes on this exciting new role.

“Partnering with the Green Bay Packers is an absolute dream,” said Marotta. “As someone who grew up in Wisconsin, I’ve watched this team bring our state together year after year. I can’t wait to share the stories, energy, and passion of the Packers with our viewers on the sidelines and every Tuesday night on Packers Live.”

Fans can look forward to insightful coverage during preseason and weekly deep dives throughout the Packers’ regular season, presented with Marotta’s trademark enthusiasm and storytelling expertise.

The Packers preseason games are scheduled to air on TMJ4 on Thursday, August 13 vs. Pittsburgh, Friday, August 21 vs. Denver and Friday, August 28 vs. Arizona.

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