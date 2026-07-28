Thousands of Packers shareholders fill Lambeau Field for annual meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Thousands of Green Bay Packers shareholders filled the seats at Lambeau Field Monday for the team's annual shareholders' meeting, traveling from across the country and around the world for one of the things that makes the team unique.

Instead of gathering in a typical conference room, shareholders took part in what is easily one of the most unique business meetings in the world.

The meeting covered everything from General Manager Brian Gutekunst's football report to a financial update breaking down the team's revenue.

Programming update for Packers fans:



Ed Policy just shared that @OmahaProd is working on a docuseries (6 episodes) about the Green Bay Packers that will release this winter. pic.twitter.com/pV2VtdekQh — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) July 27, 2026

Matthias Kraus has been a Packers fan for decades, but it wasn't until 2022 that he became a shareholder. He made the trip from Schweinfurt, Germany.

"It's very special, especially if you come from outside the country," Kraus, the 2024 Packers International Fan of the Year, said.

"That is all the things that make the Packers special, so I'm totally happy to be here, and I can't wait for training camp and the start of the season," Kraus said.

For Kraus, the trip is more than just a business meeting.

"Every time when I come here, I say it's my second home, and that is everything that I can say. This feels like being home," Kraus said.

Shareholder Gayle Klotzbuecher said the personal connection is what makes the meeting stand out.

Big cheer from the shareholders in the stands here when Ed Policy says they’re not selling the naming rights to Lambeau Field. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2026

"To me it's extremely exciting because yeah it gives you that personal touch," Klotzbuecher said.

Maybe the biggest cheer of the meeting came when President and CEO Ed Policy announced the team will not sell the naming rights to Lambeau Field.

"You can't beat that. That would be heartbreaking if they did that," Klotzbuecher said.

Kraus agreed.

"This is Lambeau Field, and I can remember when I walked in first time, it made me goosebumps. And by thinking of that, it still makes me goosebumps, so you can't beat that. This is a special place," Kraus said.

Policy also announced Monday that the team will honor the late Bob Harlan by enshrining his name next to Ted Thompson's on the Lambeau Field façade. That ceremony is set for Oct. 29 against the Panthers.

As the Packers continue investing in their international fan base, shareholders like Kraus show that connection is already deeply rooted.

"Every time I hear that's America's team, the damn Cowboys. So hey, we are the world's team and nothing better than to be a Green Bay Packers fan," Kraus said.

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