The Patriots and Packers are still seeking their 1st 100-yard games from a rusher or receiver

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level.

The Patriots and Packers are the only teams in the NFL without a 100-yard receiving game from any player, with JuJu Smith-Schuster's 90 in Week 14 against Pittsburgh the high for New England and Dontayvion Wicks' 97 last week against Tampa Bay the most for Green Bay.

Compounding the issue is the fact that the Patriots and Packers also haven't gotten a single 100-yard rushing game from a player this season, with Rhamondre Stevenson's 98 yards the best for New England and AJ Dillon's 76 yards the top game for Green Bay.

The only other teams without a 100-yard rusher this season are Cincinnati, Denver, Washington and New Orleans.

The other 30 teams have combined for 155 performances of at least 100 yards receiving and 62 of at least 100 yards rushing.

If the Patriots and Packers don't have a player reach that mark in the final three games, it would be the first time a team failed to have a 100-yard rusher or receiver in a single game in a season of at least 16 games.

The last team that did it was the 1982 Baltimore Colts in a strike-shortened nine-game season. The last time it happened in a full season came in 1977, when Washington had no 100-yard performances in a 14-game season.