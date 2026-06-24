The Bucks select Tennessee's Nate Ament with Miami's No. 13 pick in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN — The Miami Heat will send the 13th overall pick in tonight's NBA Draft — Tennessee forward Nate Ament — to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the reported return for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ament spent his freshman season with the Volunteers, averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

ESPN's Jay Bilas called Ament a top-10 talent who slid to 13th overall.

The Bucks also selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the 10th overall pick earlier tonight.

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