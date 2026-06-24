The Bucks select Arizona's Brayden Burries with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft

BROOKLYN — The Milwaukee Bucks selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the 10th overall pick in tonight's NBA Draft.
Burries spent one year with the Wildcats, averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.
ESPN's Jay Bilas described the San Bernardino, California native as a "distinctive defender."
The Bucks also hold the 13th overall pick tonight, which came as part of the package the Miami Heat reportedly sent back for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
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