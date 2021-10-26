Texas man could win $35.6 million if Astros win World Series

A man in Texas is set to make a lot of money if the Houston Astros defeat the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

According to Forbes and sports business analyst Darren Rovell, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will receive a record-breaking $35.6 million if the Astros win the World Series.

Rovell reported that if McIngvale wins the massive payload, he'll give away mattresses to his customers.

According to Forbes, McIngvale placed a $2 million bet at Caesars in Las Vegas back in June.

Rovell reported that the historic payout would be the largest single payout on a bet in U.S. history.