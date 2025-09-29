Teeing it up with Mark Murphy: Inside his Packers legacy

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. — After nearly 18 years leading the Green Bay Packers, which included a Super Bowl and plenty of tough decisions, former president and CEO Mark Murphy is settling into retirement in a different kind of green: his golf course in Door County, Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Sports’ Ashley Washburn joined Murphy for a round at Maxwelton Braes, where the two discussed his days as a player in Washington to the franchise-shaping decisions that defined his tenure in Green Bay.

Watch Part 2 of their interview here:

Former Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy opens up about his 17-plus years in Green Bay

