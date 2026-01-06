Team USA locks in long track speed skating roster for 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The road to the 2026 Winter Olympics officially passed through Milwaukee as Team USA finalized its long track speed skating roster at the Pettit National Ice Center. After four days of intense competition and dozens of races, 13 athletes secured their spots to represent the United States in Milano Cortina.

That’s a wrap on the U.S. Speed Skating Trials ahead of the #WinterOlympics in February! pic.twitter.com/N0Kf4nILoZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 6, 2026

The U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials concluded with several dramatic moments as skaters fought for the final available positions on the team.

Veterans and newcomers earn Olympic berths

Mia Manganello, who was pre-qualified in the Mass Start event, will be making her third Olympic appearance. The veteran skater expressed her gratitude for another opportunity to compete at the highest level.

"It's the ultimate dream, it's the ultimate goal in life as an athlete. To have the chance to do it three times is something that I will never take for granted," Manganello said.

Sarah Warren claimed one of the final women's spots with a time of 38.663 in the 500-meter race, earning her first Olympic berth. The achievement represents the culmination of years of dedication and sacrifice.

FIRST-TIME OLYMPIAN! 👏



Sarah Warren is officially headed to the #WinterOlympics! pic.twitter.com/STgGHJbKbz — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 6, 2026

"In that moment you realize like all the sacrifices that everyone has made it was worth it, and I get to go and live out my dream. You dream for that race. Final pair, it's do or die, you have to win, and that's why we train," Warren said.

Giorgia Birkeland secured the final women's position as a team pursuit specialist, bringing relief after years of preparation.

"I feel like you work so hard for four years you just want the moment where you're like oh I made it and like you know you're safe and so I feel like I finally got that and it was like a really nice relief," Birkeland said.

A homecoming like no other 🥹



Team USA’s Giorgia Birkeland was born in Italy, and she's heading back for the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/TpcJRtRXdo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 6, 2026

Men's team takes shape with familiar faces

The men's roster filled seven of eight available spots granted by the International Skating Union. Several athletes had already secured their Olympic positions through previous qualifying events, with Zach Stoppelmoor and Ethan Cepuran completing the team selection process.

Zach Stoppelmoor qualifies for the #WinterOlympics with AUTHORITY. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ecK44TptFe — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 6, 2026

Jordan Stolz, who qualified in multiple events including the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, and Mass Start, acknowledged the challenges leading up to the trials.

"I'm happy I'm going to Milan obviously. This weekend there was some ups and down just from training going into it, but overall I think I'm in a good spot. It was just tough you know training for two weeks and then getting a little cold two days right before," Stolz said.

Final preparations before Milano Cortina

The newly selected team members will have one more competitive opportunity before the Olympics. World Cup #5 takes place at the end of January in Germany, featuring athletes from many countries that Team USA will face in Milano Cortina.

The complete 13-member Olympic roster includes seven men and six women competing across various distances and team events.

Men's Team:

Ethan Cepuran (Mass Start, Team Pursuit)

Casey Dawson (1500m, 5000m, 10000m, Team Pursuit)

Emery Lehman (1500m, Team Pursuit)

Conor McDermott-Mostowy (1000m)

Cooper McLeod (500m, 1000m)

Jordan Stolz (500m, 1000m, 1500m, Mass Start)

Zach Stoppelmoor (500m)

Women's Team:

Brittany Bowe (1000m, 1500m, Team Pursuit)

Giorgia Birkeland (Team Pursuit)

Erin Jackson (500m, 1000m)

Mia Manganello (Mass Start, Team Pursuit)

Greta Myers (1500m, Team Pursuit)

Sarah Warren (500m)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error