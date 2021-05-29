Watch
Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2

Lynne Sladky/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo
Posted at 3:24 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 16:24:38-04

MIAMI — Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs. They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game first round sweep over last season’s Eastern Conference champions.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.

