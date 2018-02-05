Eagles top Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

9:17 PM, Feb 4, 2018
3 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores an 11-yard fourth quarter touchdown past Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Streeter Lecka
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles threw the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 to go and the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl by outscoring Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

The most prolific playoff game in terms of combined yardage in NFL history was then decided on a defensive play when Brandon Graham stripped Tom Brady and rookie Derek Barnett recovered with 2:09 to play to set up a field goal by Jake Elliott and prevent another late Super Bowl comeback by the Patriots.

The Eagles blew a 12-point lead in the high-scoring matchup before rallying behind their backup quarterback who will go down in Philadelphia lore after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching another on a fourth-down trick play to give the Eagles their first championship since 1960.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top