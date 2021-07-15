Watch
Steve Stricker and family take on WGSA tournament

Bobbi Stricker, left, and mom and caddie Nicki share a proud moment as they walk off the green following the playoff at the Women’s Amateur on Tuesday.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 09:59:57-04

WAUKESHA — Wisconsin golfer, Steve Stricker, isn't only preparing to captain this year's U.S. Ryder Cup team.

He's also getting a lot of steps in as a golf dad.

Stricker caddied for his 15-year-old daughter, Izzi, at this week's WSGA Women's State Amateur Championship at the Legend at Merrill Hills in Waukesha.

The two-day championship was a family affair.

Stricker's wife, Nikki, who caddies for him on tour, was on the bag for the couple's oldest, Bobbi. Bobbi just graduated from UW-Madison and played on the women's golf team.

She went on to win the entire tournament in a playoff, with a two-day total of -4.

The Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County, in September.

