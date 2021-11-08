Watch
Sports

Actions

Smart counting on domino effect to rejuvenate Marquette

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart gestures during the first half of the team's exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Bowie State on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Marquette Smart's Start Basketball
Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 09:18:19-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart’s ability to get the most from an overhauled roster in his debut season could depend on how well his players understand an entirely different game. Dominoes.

Smart constantly preaches the importance of being a positive domino rather than a negative one. The idea is that doing the right things will have a domino effect carrying over to teammates.

Smart took over for the fired Steve Wojciechowski after spending six seasons at Texas. He led VCU to the Final Four in 2011.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage