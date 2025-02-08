Slinger's Bill Jacklin honored by NFL with NFC's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award

SLINGER, Wis. — This past fall was nothing short of a storybook season for Slinger Football.

The Owls finished the 2024 season with a perfect 14-0 record that culminated with a 31-30 shootout victory over Rice Lake in the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at Camp Randall Stadium.

“You know, you think about hoisting that trophy – and it seems like it's this distant dream," Slinger head coach Bill Jacklin reflected. "Then when you get a chance, the joy is – you just can't describe it.”

The party isn't getting started in Slinger yet... but that's because the entire town of ~7,000 was at Camp Randall to watch the Owls win their first state championship since 1998!



While Jacklin thought hoisting the school's first state championship trophy in 26 years was the pinnacle in his head coaching career, the events that followed were nothing he could have ever imagined for himself.

His team’s perfect season not only earned state recognition with Jacklin being named the Packers High School Coach of the Year, but he was also awarded the NFL's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award for the NFC.

Jacklin enjoys the ride of a lifetime after a year of heartache.

John Hart of Brownsburg High School (Indiana) was chosen by the AFC representing the Indianapolis Colts.

“(The Green Bay Packers) had us up for a banquet on a Saturday and I remember the two guys from the Packers organization pulled me aside and they were all giddy," Jacklin smiled."(They said) you gotta keep this hush hush, but you won the Don Shula award. I didn't really grasp it.”

Bill Jacklin Slinger head coach Bill Jacklin was named the 2024 Packers High School Coach of the Year. He was honored at Lambeau Field ahead of Green Bay's Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Jacklin is the second Wisconsin high school coach in NFL history to win this award joining 2014 winner Bruce Larson of Somerset.

“You know, all the 32 teams in the NFL put somebody up and to have the coach at your school be chosen — it leaves you speechless," Slinger athletic director Brian Heimark stated.

The voting panel included NFL Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy.

Along with receiving a $15,000 award for his high school program, Jacklin was also invited to the 2025 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

“The best was probably when Peyton Manning walked over and he put his arm around me and John Hart," Jacklin explained. (Hart's) the other coach (who won) from the AFC, and he just put his arms around us and said ‘Hey I've voted for you guys. I need a picture.’ So that was kind of cool.”

Bill Jacklin Slinger head coach Bill Jacklin (left) poses for a photo with NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. John Hart (right) won the AFC's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

Jacklin is now in New Orleans, La. ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He attended Thursday night's NFL Honors and walked the red carpet with his youngest son Chase who is a senior at Slinger High School.

“It's just special," Jacklin expressed. "He's been through a lot. I lost my wife in 2023, my dad a few months after that, and my mom after that. He's been there with me through the last couple of years and I'm just really proud of him.”

Bill Jacklin Bill Jacklin and his son Chase pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors in New Orleans, LA. ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Jacklin's support also stretched to the gridiron this past fall where his team became family.

“Winning the championship was great, but I think you should be doing it for those relationships," he stated. "That's – you can't put a price tag on it – and I think that's what's the best part about being a coach.”

