Shorewood Little League makes history and aims for more

Shorewood Little League is having a special season.

The Shorewood Hounds won their first game over Missouri 5-2. They will play North Dakota Saturday afternoon.

"Very exciting," Oliver Peltz says. "And it's the first since 1983 that Shorewood has even been to state, and then we won state."

"Forty years ago was the last time that Shorewood Little League made it to state," Coach Tim Birkel says. "So they won in their district, and they got into state. But yeah, it was 40 years ago. Kind of ironic. The head coach of this team actually lives on the same block as the head coach of that team from 40 years ago."

It's meaningful to the city of Shorewood, and Wisconsin.

"Pretty cool that Shorewood won their first state championship and we get to represent Wisconsin going into the Regional tournament," William Kowalski says. "So I think the whole village and our team is just feeling really happy."

"We've never been here before," Mason Birkel says. "So it will be a good experience. It's just going to be fun. We worked hard. I think we deserve this. And we don't stop working for this moment."

And now the Regionals journey begins with the hopes of possibly the Little League World Series.

"I played Shorewood Little League. I played Shorewood High School baseball," Tim Birkel says. "I left for a little while for college. Came back to Shorewood and decided to raise my family here. This is really special for me because this isn't only a dream for me. This is a dream for my son and my older son who's in high school. This is awesome and this is a great feeling and I'm very proud of Shorewood."

Regardless of how they finish, this Shorewood season is a success, building a winning culture and making history.

