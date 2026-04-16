Senior Showcase and Financial Literacy event to be held at Mount Mary Uni. for high school seniors

MILWAUKEE — A Senior Showcase & Financial Literacy event will be held over the weekend at Mount Mary University in collaboration with NPBA-Community Care and BMO Harris Bank.

The collaboration brings high school student-athletes together with college coaches, helping to prepare the students for the next level in collegiate basketball and education, and jumpstarting financial literacy with BMO Harris Bank.

Every student who registers will receive a checking account courtesy of NPBA-Community Cares.

WATCH: Senior Showcase & Financial Literacy event to be held over the weekend at Mount Mary University

High School showcase this weekend

Ten college coaches have committed to participating in the event and will evaluate players during an on-court showcase at Mount Mary University.

The event will also honor select community impact participants, all of whom were nominated by NPBA-Community Cares.

Registration for the event can be found here.

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