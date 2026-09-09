Union Grove Broncos open season 3-0 behind physical defense and versatile QB Quinn Schultz

RACINE, Wis. — The Union Grove Broncos are off to a perfect start this season, riding a combination of confidence and physicality on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Craig McClelland, who has led the Broncos for the past 12 years, said the team’s consistency has been a defining factor through the first three games.

Watch Rod Burks' full report in the video player below:

Broncos open season 3-0 behind physical defense and versatile quarterback Quinn Schultz

“I mean, after the first three games ... the grit is there. The tenacity, the effort, the physicality is definitely there,” McClelland said. “That’s something that I wouldn’t say that we lacked last year, but it wasn’t consistent. This year we are consistently physical, and we see contact.”

The Broncos are coming off wins over Kettle Moraine, Whitefish Bay and Elkhorn.

Senior defensive lineman Jayce Fletcher credited the team’s offseason work for the strong start.

“I think we’ve been so successful because of the offseason; it all starts in the offseason. We became a brotherhood in the offseason. We all got a lift every morning at 6 a.m. together,” Fletcher said. “When you build that brotherhood, and you look to the guy next to you, and you know that he’s been lifting with you all offseason and you can trust him, that he’s going to do this for you ... you know, it brings some type of energy and commitment to the team.”

Senior quarterback Quinn Schultz has been a dynamic force, capable of beating opponents both on the ground and through the air.

“I’m a very mobile quarterback that can make plays. I love throwing to my boys, Justin and Elijah. I love running the ball too behind our big O-line. I am very versatile, and I can make plays when you need it,” Schultz said.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Justin Williamson said the offense has added new wrinkles to keep defenses guessing.

“The offense is great. We installed a wing-T set this last season just to give teams different looks. We can go from pass to run and go to different formations off of that. It really keeps all the defense on their toes,” Williamson said.

The Broncos will look to stay unbeaten when they take on Burlington this week.

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