Brown Deer High School’s bowling team wins first state championship in school history

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Bowling may not be the most talked-about high school sport, but the Brown Deer bowling team has plenty to talk about after winning the school's first-ever championship at the state tournament this month in Neenah.

"So, in the state tournament this year, there were 28 D-2 schools," coach Paul Scioli said. "Brown Deer was able to come out on top."

Our crew caught up with the state champions at Brown Deer Lanes to talk about their journey to winning the title.

"Bowling with these guys means everything to me, honestly," Joe Johnson beamed. "There are a lot of sacrifices that went into bowling as a whole. The bond between us is very strong, and it convinced all of us to stray away from other sports."

The program started just three years ago when the guys were sophomores. Ryan Xiong is the spark plug on the team.

"It's one of the best moments ever," Ryan said. "It's a moment that you can't believe. We're here winning. When we won, the energy was so big, and it just exploded."

They beat Antigo in the championship match.

"We wanted it so bad," Aubin Williams explained. "We kept grinding and practicing in so many tournaments. To be able to do it our senior year and go out with a bang — nothing beats that."

