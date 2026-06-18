MILWAUKEE — Esmir Bajraktarević grew up playing soccer in Appleton and Milwaukee. Now, at 21 years old, he's playing on the world's biggest stage.

The FIFA World Cup is underway, and Bajraktarević — nicknamed the "Milwaukee Messi" — is representing Bosnia and Herzegovina after a rapid rise through American soccer that featured a stop with SC Wave, a local Milwaukee club.

SC Wave president Shan Amini coached Bajraktarević for five seasons and watched him develop into a player whose ability went beyond what any coach could teach.

SC Wave SC Wave president Shan Amini coached Bajraktarević for five seasons and watched him develop into a player whose ability went beyond what any coach could teach.

"It was a joy watching him play. I mean, he was doing things on the ball that I couldn't teach him how to do," Amini chuckled.

At 16, Bajraktarević left Milwaukee to join the New England Revolution Academy. His ascent was swift.

Watch: SC Wave coach reflects on 'Milwaukee Messi' Esmir Bajraktarević's journey to the World Cup

SC Wave coach reflects on 'Milwaukee Messi' Esmir Bajraktarević's journey to the World Cup

"Very short amount of time with the Academy. Then he was moved up to the Rev II, which would be like their second professional team. And then within a year, he made his professional debut with the Revolution," Amini explained.

His rise continued on the international stage. After making his senior debut with the United States in 2024, Bajraktarević faced a pivotal decision when a coaching change created uncertainty within the U.S. program.

"At the time, the U.S. was having a coaching change. There were some unknown variables and, you know, he carries a Bosnian passport, and he's of Bosnian descent, so that gave him the ability to try out," Amini said.

For Bajraktarević, choosing Bosnia was about more than soccer. His parents fled the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, and representing the country carried deep personal meaning.

"It gives you chills, and just knowing what it means to his family and his parents and everyone that was still in Bosnia. That's just a huge thing for them," Amini expressed.

With Bosnia's first World Cup berth since 2014 on the line, it was Bajraktarević who scored the winning penalty kick to send his country to the tournament.

THE SCENES 😍



When Esmir Bajraktarević scored the winning penalty 🥳🇧🇦#WCQ pic.twitter.com/kDL5MbpMs2 — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) April 2, 2026

"Obviously, seeing a 16-year-old play and seeing him at 21 on the national stage, it does — it gives you chills. And then when he stepped up for the penalty kick against one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world… I was probably more nervous than he was about the penalty kick," Amini said.

Amini said Wisconsin fans have every reason to follow Bosnia's run in the tournament.

"That is the beauty of the World Cup. You can be all in on the United States and be cheering for the American national team, but there are other teams that you can say, 'Hey, I've got a favorite player, or I like their style of play.' And Bosnia should be on everybody in Wisconsin's radar, is that other team that they're cheering for?" Amini smiled.

Bajraktarević made his World Cup debut in Bosnia's 1-1 draw against Canada. Bosnia faces Switzerland on Thursday in Los Angeles.

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