San Diego player permanently expelled from league after fight at Milwaukee Wave playoff game

A post-game altercation following Game 1 of the Major Arena Soccer League finals between the Milwaukee Wave and the San Diego Sockers resulted in the permanent expulsion of one player and suspensions for three others.

The fight happened immediately after the game ended at Panther Arena Wednesday night. Video shared with TMJ4 News shows players from both teams pushing and shoving once the game was over.

The footage also shows San Diego Sockers players arguing with fans inside the arena, with items being thrown by and at opposing players.

Watch: Tempers flare at end of Milwaukee Wave game:

San Diego player expelled from league after fight at end of Milwaukee Wave game

In response to the altercation, the Major Arena Soccer League handed down serious penalties to San Diego players on Thursday. Stefan Matovic was permanently expelled from the league. Three other players received one-game suspensions.

No Milwaukee players were penalized, but both teams were fined an undisclosed amount of money.

San Diego won Game 1 by a score of 5 to 4. Game 2 of the finals between the Wave and Sockers is scheduled for Friday in San Diego.

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