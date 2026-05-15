Former Wisconsin Badger, professional player, and Sheboygan native Sam Dekker is transitioning from player to coach, joining the South Carolina men's basketball program as an assistant coach.

Dekker will reunite with head coach Lamont Paris, who served as an assistant coach at Wisconsin during Dekker's time as a Badger.

"This opportunity to be a big-time program in the SEC for my first job is truly something I would never imagine," Dekker said.

The move marks the end of Dekker's playing career, which took him from leading Sheboygan Lutheran to its first state title in 2012 — with his father as his coach — to the University of Wisconsin, the NBA, and professional play overseas.

Dekker says the transition is bittersweet and reflects on what the game has meant to him.

Watch: Sam Dekker joins South Carolina basketball staff as assistant coach, reuniting with Lamont Paris

Sam Dekker joins South Carolina basketball staff as assistant coach, reuniting with Lamont Paris

"It wasn't easy, and it isn't easy. It's all I know. I still remember my first basketball team I was on when I was five. I never knew the day would come where I had to decide to be done or not. I think I am happy that I am leaving the game before it left me, as a player. I think I have a lifetime in this game to be had," Dekker said.

Dekker credited his father's influence as a coach and teacher for shaping his interest in one day coaching himself.

"I grew up in the gym watching him coach and trying to mold young people as a teacher as well. So, that is something that naturally has always been something that I could see myself doing because I had a great role model in that," Dekker said.

Dekker and Paris share a history that includes back-to-back Final Four appearances with Wisconsin and a national championship game loss. Dekker said that unfinished business is part of what drives him heading into this new chapter.

"We are going to have such motivation. I felt like when I left school, I left with food on the table. I left with a year of eligibility, losing a national championship, going to two final fours, but never finishing the job right.. so I feel like there is unfinished business for me and Lamont. The last time we were together it was heartbreak, but we also did some amazing things so continue that trajectory towards being great and forming a program. I am eager to bring my enthusiasm and my mentality to try and help and shape some of these young players and really give what I can," Dekker said.

Dekker is not the only former Badger on the South Carolina staff. Tanner Bronson, a former Badger guard and Glendale, Wisconsin native, has served as an assistant on the South Carolina staff since 2022.

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