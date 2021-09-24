Watch
Underdog Euros have Yanks where they want 'em

Jeff Roberson/AP
Team USA and Team Europe attend the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ryder Cup Golf
Posted at 8:43 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 09:43:03-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — No team in sports embraces the underdog label like Europe's Ryder Cup squads.

Their players are usually a few rungs lower in the world rankings, boast fewer major championships and they're often giving up serious yardage to the longer-hitting Americans.

Yet somehow that formula has produced victories in seven of the nine Cup matches played this century, including a split of the four on U.S. soil.

But U.S. captain Steve Stricker is betting that his young squad — with six rookies and without Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson for the first time since 1993 — can turn things around.

