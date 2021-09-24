The Latest: US takes 3-1 lead in early Ryder Cup action

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

11:30 a.m.

The U.S. has raced out to a 3-1 lead after the opening matches in the Ryder Cup.

The Americans dropped their first match of the day, then took the next three to open an early lead after the foursome matches. Another four best-ball matches lie just ahead on the first day of competition.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger finished the morning off for the U.S. team by taking a 2-and-1 win over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The strong showing by the U.S. team came before massive crowds at Whistling Straits, almost all of them cheering wildly for the home team.

The U.S. is trying to regain the cup after losing in Paris three years ago.

___

11:20 a.m.

The morning foursomes are shaping up nicely for a U.S. team trying to regain the Ryder Cup at home.

After dropping the first match to the Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Americans quickly rebounded with Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa taking a 3-and-2 win over Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also closed out their match early against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, winning 5-up. Cantlay and Schauffele won the first five holes of the match and were never threatened.

In the final alternate shot match still on the course, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger were 2-up after 16 holes against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

___

11 a.m.

Europe has captured the first point in the Ryder Cup, but trails in the remaining three matches on the course.

Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia used a series of long putts to take an early lead and close out a 3-and-1 victory over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. It was Garcia's 23rd Ryder Cup victory, matching Nick Faldo for the overall record.

Elsewhere, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa had a 2-up lead on Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland through 15 holes, and Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger had the same advantage over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick after 15.

In the final match, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lost the first five holes before pulling within three against Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay through 13 holes.

10 a.m.

The opening Ryder Cup matches have all moved to the back nine, with the U.S. ahead in three and Europe leading in one.

Jon Rahm made more than 100 feet in putts to lift himself and European teammate Sergio Garcia to a 2-up lead over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas through 13 holes in Friday's first match.

In the last match off on a chilly morning at Whistling Straits, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lost the first five holes and trailed Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 5 down at the turn. The most lopsided foursome matches in Ryder Cup history finished 7 and 6.

In the middle two matches, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger held a 1-up lead over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick through 10, and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa were 2 up on Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland through 11.

