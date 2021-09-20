Watch
SportsRyder Cup

Actions

Steve Stricker's biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy

items.[0].videoTitle
Lance Allan has a preview from Whistling Straits.
ryder cup
Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 19:11:30-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — American and European players have arrived at Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup. It was clear which team has the upper hand based on the gold trophy in Padraig Harrington's hand. The European captain had a tight grip on it when he brought the 17-inch chalice to the opening press conference.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker's only issue is getting the cup back. He's not bothered by Brooks Koepka's wrist injury or his comments that raised questions about whether he enjoys Ryder Cup week. Stricker also says he's not concerned about any rift between Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device