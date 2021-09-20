European Ryder Cup team arrives in Wisconsin: 'Exactly how you would want it'

WHISTLING STRAITS — The European Ryder Cup team has officially touched down in the State of Wisconsin.

“It feels very good,” said Shane Lowry of Team Europe when TMJ4 asked how did it feel to be in Wisconsin.

He enters Milwaukee on a mission that was delayed, but not denied. That mission is to head up to Whistling Straits for a Ryder Cup victory in a cup postponed by the pandemic.

“We’ve been waiting three years for this. It’s come around quick at the end, so we’re excited for it,” said Pádraig Harrington, European team captain. "There's a nice level of tension. Absolutely, excitement. A little bit of nerves in there. Exactly how you would want it.”

Ron Meyer, a driver for Windstar Bus Lines, said he is excited about the event.

“It’s a big deal,” he said.

For him, it’s an assignment so exciting, he drove eight hours from Kansas City to be a part of it.

"I’ve been waiting on this all summer,” Meyer said.

History in the making in the southeastern Wisconsin corner of the world - marking something everyone, from the players to their drivers, will remember for years to come.

“This is a big deal for our players. It's probably the only event where they play for the glory. They feel the pressure, the nerves and the excitement and we wouldn’t want it any other way,” Harrington said.

The Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits from Friday, Sept. 24 until Sunday, Sept. 26. The international event is expected to draw in thousands of golf fans and spectators from all across the world.

