Pay attention to travel restrictions for 'over-dimensional loads' during the Ryder Cup

Increased traffic is expected this week out on I-43 in Sheboygan County due to the Ryder Cup. Around 45,000 people are expected to attend the event to watch the country's top golfers compete against Europe.

Due to the increased traffic volume, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is implementing travel restrictions for over-dimensional vehicles (not overweight vehicles).

"You see the semis out there with the oversized load signs on them, where the loads are sticking off the sizes of the vehicle, or extremely tall, that’s what we are talking about when we say over-dimensional - anything that’s going to stick out into the other lane," said Ehren Bittorf with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT).

The restriction is in effect daily from 4:00 a.m. to 8: 00 a.m., Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - and that's extended to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Ehren said crews with WISDOT worked with local law enforcement agencies for about six months ago on ways to make the roads safer during the event.

"In order for us to ensure that emergency personal can basically move in and out of the area and ensure to limit the amount of exposure to any kind of accident or incident that’s why we took these extraordinary measures to keep these vehicles out of the way," said Ehren.

Ehren said they have implemented a travel curfew in the past for Badgers and Packers games.

Restricted hours for over-dimensional (not overweight) loads Sept. 17-26 near the Ryder Cup golf event are included below:

4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for the entire event.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the entire event.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the entire event

Routes:

Manitowoc County: I-43 and STH 42 south of Manitowoc County XX/North Avenue

Sheboygan County: I-43, STH 23, STH 32, STH 42 and STH 57

Ozaukee County: I-43, STH 57

Milwaukee County: I-43

