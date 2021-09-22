Kohler to host watch parties during the Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. — The Ryder Cup buzz only increases as the event draws near, but you don’t need tickets to enjoy the festivities in Kohler.

There will be several things to do this week outside The Shops of Woodlake. The biggest attraction, though, is an area in a spirit like Deer District for people to watch the Ryder Cup together.

"A watch party! Woo! It's exciting! It's very exciting!” said fans Hillary Duff and Jill Preissner.

The watch event will have food trucks, live entertainment and of course, the broadcast. It’s all to allow those who couldn't get tickets to enjoy the village and the sport itself.

"We really wanted to expand the game of golf. For people who might not have grown up with it, and this is a great way to do that,” said Betsy Froelich, Kohler’s Director of Marketing.

The Kohler Company hosts the watch party events every day for the duration of the Ryder Cup. It's quite the journey for an institution best known for making sinks, toilets and bathtubs for more than a century that now shares the duty of hosting one of golf's most prestigious events. The previous Ryder Cup in 2018 and the next one in 2022 are in very famous cities.

"It's an honor to be placed between Paris and Rome. Two incredible cities. And we're very proud of what the Kohler family and Kohler Company have put into the Destination Kohler and the village overall,” Froelich said.

Already rich in history as a company, Kohler purchased its first golf course, Blackwolf Run, in 1988. Whistling Straits opened ten years later.

"It bring things like this that would probably never come to Sheboygan otherwise,” said Linda Drews, who will be working during the Ryder Cup.

