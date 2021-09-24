Expect major backups on northbound I-43 ahead of Ryder Cup on Friday

SHEBOYGAN — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning of backups to Whistling Straits as the Ryder Cup kicks off Friday.

The WisDOT said to expect backups on northbound I-43 early Friday morning. The Ryder Cup foursomes begin at 7:05 a.m.

Between 40,000-50,000 people are expected to be attending the games. Many are coming from hotels not only in the Sheboygan area but from Green Bay down to Milwaukee.

Attendees are expected to arrive at Whistling Straits around 4 a.m. Friday.

WisDOT asks people to use an alternative route if you don't need to be on I-43 NB to get to the Cup.

