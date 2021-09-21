Watch
SportsRyder Cup

Actions

Europe's Ryder Cup team gets motivational history lesson

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington, Team Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick and Team Europe's Rory McIlroy pose for a team photo during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ryder Cup Golf
Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:45:09-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Europe usually excels at motivational videos during the Ryder Cup and this year is no exception.

Captain Padraig Harrington has started his week with a short video reminding his 12 players how special it is to be wearing the European crest. The video points out only 164 players from Europe have played in the Ryder Cup since it began in 1927. Each player was assigned a number. Lee Westwood is the 118th player in European history. Sergio Garcia is No. 120. The Spaniard says it was a powerful video and a reminder why Europe respects the week so much.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device