Europeans at Ryder Cup try to pronounce Wisconsin town names

SHEBOYGAN — When I first moved to Wisconsin, there were a few times that I completely butchered some Wisconsin town names. I had no idea of how to say Oconomowoc, Wauwatosa, or Eau Claire.

As a reporter, it's pretty important to know that sort of stuff, so I learned quickly. However, it didn't come without my fair share of slip ups and embarrassing moments.

So I decided to return the favor to the visting Team Europe fans at the Ryder Cup. I asked Scottish, Irish, and French fans to pronounce: Milwaukee, Minocqua, Wauwatosa, Waukesha, Oconomowoc, Manitowoc, Weyauwega, and Prairie du Chien. Spoiler alert, the French did not like how Wisconsinites pronounce Prairie du Chien (SHEEN).

