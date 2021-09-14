Connaughton, Budenholzer to be at Ryder Cup

KOHLER, WIS. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be represented at the Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits next week, and even the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy will be in attendance.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, DJ Shawna will DJ the first tee. Milwaukee Bucks in-game host Melanie Ricks will host the pre-show for the opening ceremony. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and head coach Mike Budenholzer will be in attendance too. Bucks president Peter Feigin is the Ryder Cup ambassador.

The Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits from September 24 until September 26. The international event is expected to draw in thousands of golf fans and spectators from all across the world. The competition will be broadcast live on TMJ4. Find local stories and everything you need to know at tmj4.com/rydercup.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip