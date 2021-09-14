Watch
Connaughton, Budenholzer to be at Ryder Cup

Milwaukee Bucks will be represented at Whistling Straits
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton gestures during a parade for the NBA Championship Bucks basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 18:11:19-04

KOHLER, WIS. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be represented at the Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits next week, and even the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy will be in attendance.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, DJ Shawna will DJ the first tee. Milwaukee Bucks in-game host Melanie Ricks will host the pre-show for the opening ceremony. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and head coach Mike Budenholzer will be in attendance too. Bucks president Peter Feigin is the Ryder Cup ambassador.

The Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits from September 24 until September 26. The international event is expected to draw in thousands of golf fans and spectators from all across the world. The competition will be broadcast live on TMJ4. Find local stories and everything you need to know at tmj4.com/rydercup.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

