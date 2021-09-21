Watch
Americans try to win back the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

Morry Gash/AP
Team USA captain Steve Stricker walks on a practice green at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:23:48-04

(AP) — The biggest event in golf has nothing to do with money. The Ryder Cup returns after being postponed one year by the pandemic.

Europe has won nine of the last 12 and will try to win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. The Ryder Cup is at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the American team is led by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker. The Pete Dye design previously hosted three PGA Championships. The LPGA Tour has another 54-hole event, this one by design. The LPGA is in Arkansas. The PGA Tour Champions is at Pebble Beach.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

