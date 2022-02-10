Russian figure skater practices despite report of positive drug test

BEIJING — Olympic figure skating favorite Kamila Valieva practiced as usual Thursday morning at the Beijing Olympics, despite reports that the Russian 15-year-old has tested positive for a banned substance.

The Russian newspaper RBC reported she tested positive for a banned heart medication, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.

The sample was reportedly obtained in December, when Valieva was still in Russia but did not come to light until after she had helped her team win the gold medal.

Valieva made history during the team event, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump.

If the Russian team is disqualified, the U.S. would be elevated to gold. Japan would be elevated to silver, and fourth-place finisher Canada — the defending champion in the team event — would receive the bronze medal.

It's unclear if she would be allowed to participate in the individual competition.

Russia is in the midst of serving a punishment connected with a widespread doping state-sponsored doping scandal during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Russian athletes are not permitted to compete under their country name and flag at the Beijing games. Instead, they're being referred to as the "Russian Olympic Committee."

The IOC has been criticized for not doling out harsher punishment to Russia following the 2014 doping scandal.