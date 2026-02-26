Rufus King's Terryn McBride returns to WIAA State Wrestling Tournament after injury derailed last season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee's Terryn McBride is heading to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center this weekend with unfinished business on her mind.

The Rufus King High School senior is the only Milwaukee Public Schools wrestler to qualify for the state meet this year, entering the tournament undefeated and competing in the 152-pound weight class.

It wasn't always clear that McBride would find her way to the sport. A friend encouraged her to try wrestling after open mat flyers began appearing around Rufus King. Not wanting to be the only girl, she convinced her friend to come along.

"They started posting about wrestling around the school, open mats, so I decided to go," McBride said.

Her introduction to competition was rocky.

"After my first meet, I wanted to quit. I was crying after my loss. I was like, 'This is hard. I'm going home. I'm going home.' And my mom was like, 'No, you gotta see it through,'" McBride said.

She did. And her first win changed everything.

"After I got my first win, you know, you have all these emotions. It's like, 'Okay, this sport is actually made for me,'" McBride said.

McBride went on to compete at state during her freshman and sophomore years. But last season, a broken shoulder at sectionals ended her junior year before she could return to the Kohl Center.

"It broke my heart. Because, you know, I did a lot that offseason. I was in practice every day. I didn't have a life outside of my sport," McBride said.

Rufus King head wrestling coach Michael Lawton called it a difficult moment for the program.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Rufus King's Terryn McBride heads to WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, the only wrestler to qualify within Milwaukee Public Schools, undefeated (33-0) after a broken shoulder ended her junior season.

"Last year was a heartbreaker," Lawton said.

But McBride responded by redoubling her efforts, guided by a personal motto: Work, don't worry.

"She had that setback, came at the worst time, and just redoubled her efforts and just furiously went forward and is totally locked in," Lawton said.

Assistant coach Ben Anderson said her focus this season has been clear from the start.

"She has known all year coming in what her focus is: getting to state, winning matches, getting on the podium, you know, proving what she can do and what could have been last year," Anderson said.

Anderson also noted the significance of her qualification.

"She's the only wrestler in all of MPS to qualify for the state meet," Anderson said.

Beyond the tournament, McBride has her sights set on wrestling at the college level. She is interested in both the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Delaware State University — the only HBCU with a women's wrestling program.

"Delaware State is the only HBCU that has women's wrestling. So, for me, the wrestle with and for black people, that would be an honor," McBride said.

And whatever happens on the mat this weekend, McBride says her motivation extends beyond herself.

"I'm not only wrestling for me, I'm wrestling for them," McBride said.

