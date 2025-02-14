MILWAUKEE — The Rufus King swim team is on a roll this season. Last week, they earned their third straight conference win.

"This group is different," Assistant Coach Luke Laga said. "We've got so many horses in the stable, it's not just one carrying the weight. The only reason we're winning is because we're a whole team."

"The grit comes from the coaches and the team," senior captain Spencer Laga said. "Also, we're able to hold ourselves accountable."

Watch: Rufus King swim team claims third straight win, breaks 40-year relay record

Rufus King swim team dominates, breaks 40-year-old relay record

The biggest moment of their season came when they smashed the 200-yard medley relay record, which had stood since 1984. They broke it by more than a second.

"I didn't know there was a record," Mosley Patzke joked. "It was crazy. My coach Pete and Luke, they were both jumping up and down. It was cool."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error