GREEN BAY — Micah Parsons has been fully cleared and is set to make his season debut Wednesday when the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network.

#Packers star Micah Parsons has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the #Rams, sources say.



After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14, 2025, Parsons has checked every box. Now, he’s back. pic.twitter.com/etrfD2NOa1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

Parsons was listed as a limited participant in practice Monday. He told reporters he had a call scheduled with his doctor later in the day to get the final word on whether he would be cleared to play.

Parsons has not appeared in a game since Dec. 14, 2025, marking a long road back for the Packers All-Pro edge rusher.

His return comes at a critical point in Green Bay's season, with just seven games remaining and the Packers fighting for a postseason spot.

Parsons said his focus is on what lies ahead and the importance of Wednesday's matchup.

“I'm just so focused. I'm so locked in on what's ahead of me,” Parsons said. “I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization, you know, myself, and what it means for playoffs. And, you know, if I can be out there, I wanna be out there.”

Parsons added that he's eager to make the most of the remainder of the season.

“I'm excited for any time because we only got 7 more games left. So, I wanna, you know, capitalize on all those if I can.”

If the season ended now, the Packers would be the seventh seed in the NFC. Green Bay, the Rams and Seattle Seahawks each have a 6-4 record, putting added importance on Wednesday's matchup as the Packers chase a postseason berth.

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