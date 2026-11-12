RACINE — Prior to 2023, Racine Case had never won a playoff game. Now, the Eagles are practicing for the state semifinals and sit one win away from playing for a state championship.

“Honestly, at times, it is a little bit unbelievable, you know, where these boys have come from and their mindset,” Racine Case head coach Anton Graham said.

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Racine Case one win away from state championship game

Graham, a former UW-Whitewater national champion, took over the program in 2021 after the Eagles went 0-7.

The turnaround did not take long.

“The first year we took over, we went 4-and-5, missed the playoffs by one game,” Graham said. “Then, we have been in there every year since.”

Senior running back Morell Jackson credits Graham with transforming the program.

“Anton Graham, he is going to go over as one of the greatest coaches in Racine Case history,” Jackson said. “He is everything you could ask for.”

The Eagles are coming off the biggest win in program history, beating top-seeded Muskego 6-3 on a walk-off field goal.

“They are one of our playoff rivals. They knocked us off two times in three years,” Jackson said. “It just feels great to go out there and get the win at their field. It just feels great.”

Defense has helped fuel Case’s postseason run.

“We are simply dogs,” senior defensive tackle London Hadley said. “We are always rallying to the ball. We are disciplined. We do our job.”

With Case this close to a state championship appearance, it is hard for the Eagles not to think about what could be ahead at Camp Randall.

“The day before the Muskego game, I had a dream about just walking around the stadium for warmup,” Jackson said. “Just seeing all the fans there. Just seeing how big the stadium is and embracing it.”

But the Eagles know there is still work to do. Their next opportunity comes against West De Pere in the state semifinals.

“Why dream it when you can make it a reality,” Hadley said.

Racine Case will take on West De Pere in the state semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

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