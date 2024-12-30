Providence hosts Jones and No. 8 Marquette

No. 8 Marquette visits Providence after Kam Jones scored 20 points in Marquette's 72-70 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-1 in home games. Providence is eighth in the Big East with 28.2 points per game in the paint, led by Bryce Hopkins, who is averaging 8.0.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in Big East play. Marquette is second in the Big East, scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint, led by Jones, who is averaging 12.3.

Providence averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows. Marquette scores 15.5 more points per game (80.7) than Providence gives up to opponents (65.2).

The Friars and Golden Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Friars.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals, and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

